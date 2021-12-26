Horoscope: Sunday, Dec. 26

Taurus (April 20-May 20): You’ll be anxious to make a change, but before you embark on something that excites you, put a solid plan together. It’s better to be safe than sorry and to use your time effectively to ensure success.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Aspire to initiate positive action when dealing with friends and family. Maintain balance and integrity, and be willing to do your part. Pay attention, and you will learn a valuable lesson.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Keep the peace. Be willing to compromise and offer incentives. Approach your goals with originality, and you’ll come up with a unique plan. Tackle things with a good heart.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Be careful not to dismantle a good relationship. Keep your emotions hidden until you know where you stand. Take part in an energetic activity that will pump you up and make you feel good about yourself.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Plan to have some good old-fashioned fun. Engaging in outdoor activities or sitting around reminiscing will bring out the best in you and lead to plans and promises. Share your thoughts.