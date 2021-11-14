Horoscope: Sunday, Nov. 14

Your birthday Nov. 14: How you handle change is up to you. Use your imagination, and you’ll develop a plan that excites and inspires you to use your attributes uniquely and diversely. Reach out to people who encourage you to be bold, and you will find your purpose and place through exploration. Embrace romance and self-improvement projects.Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Leave nothing to chance. Map out your course of action and do everything in your power to turn your thoughts and passion into a reality. Make consistent decisions that will take you where you want to go.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): An outing or get-together with friends or relatives doesn’t have to be costly. Taking a responsible position will encourage others to respect your insight and follow suit.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change of plans will encourage you to move things around at home to accommodate what you want to pursue. Update your image, and it will give you a pick-me-up that will boost your confidence.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Inconsistency is a problem. If you can’t make up your mind, walk away. It’s best to be safe. Look inward and revisit what makes you feel comfortable, happy and proud.