Horoscope: Sunday, Nov. 21

Your birthday Nov. 21: Lowering your stress will help you make better decisions, form strong relationships and live a healthy lifestyle. Aim to get along with everyone and make adjustments that give you the freedom to follow your heart and let your imagination run riot. Choose balance and equality over discord.

Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Damage control will help you address a tense situation with a friend, relative or loved one. Don’t overreact when kindness and understanding are what’s required. Affectionate gestures will be welcome.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Work with a loved one to make a difference. Talks will be spirited, but the result will be a beneficial and welcome change that allows you to plan for big things ahead.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Consider what you can do to improve your chance to excel or head in a direction that excites you. A change you make to your resume or qualifications will pay off.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Your ideas will exceed your budget. Consider what’s important and how to satisfy what you want while staying within your means. Offering an incentive to someone will help close the gap.