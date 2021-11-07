Horoscope: Sunday, Nov. 7

Your birthday Nov. 7: A change of pace will improve your attitude and lower your stress, but first, take care of unfinished business. What you cannot do yourself, summon someone else to take care of. Procrastinating and living in the past will lead to resentment and regret. Take a stand, get rid of baggage and head in a direction that will lead to the life you desire.

Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Declutter your space, lighten the load and focus on what makes you happy. Peace of mind comes from doing the best thing for you. Take responsibility and make the necessary changes.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Emotional family issues will crop up if you or someone close to you is withholding information. Try to keep loved ones updated regarding your plans. Being open will be crucial.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep your eye on what’s important to you. Someone you least expect will play confusing emotional games. Avoid situations that involve shared expenses, joint ventures or medical issues.