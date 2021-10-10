 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Horoscope: Sunday, Oct. 10
0 Comments
Horoscope: Sunday, Oct. 10

Horoscope: Sunday, Oct. 10

  • 0

Your birthday Oct. 10: Take a walk on the wild side to find out what you are truly capable of doing. Explore and embrace what life has to offer. Spend time with people who excite you and motivate you to challenge your-self. It’s time to gather your experience, knowledge and enthusiasm, and shoot for the stars.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Make plans with someone you love to be around. Discussions will spark your imagination and encourage you to say what’s on your mind and make your feelings known.

Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Avoid change when uncertainty prevails. Talk to someone you trust to give you sound insight. Don’t limit your chance to advance by embedding yourself in someone’s plans.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Question anything that smells fishy. Do your due diligence and get to the bottom of any situation you face involving people who live or work with you. Emotional instability will surface.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look at every avenue carefully before you decide to make a move. Talk to experts, friends and family. Review all the information offered, and you will find the path that meets your needs.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Take care of your needs. Look over your financial affairs, and you’ll come up with a budget or plan that will lead to greater cash flow. Follow a path that makes sense to you. Make romance a priority.

Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20): Take better care of your emotional and physical well-being. Avoid crowds and situations that are indulgent or risky. Be honest with yourself regarding your relationships with others.

Aries (March 21-April 19): An open-minded approach to life and love will lead to happiness. Financial gains are within reach, and a chance to use your skills the way you envision will unfold. Romance is favored.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Sit tight and observe. Focus on building, securing and maintaining what you have. Upsetting the apple cart unnecessarily will lead to unwanted expenses. Keep your money in a safe place.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): You can turn the tables on a situation that arises if you use your intelligence and experience. Safe socializing will lead to electrifying connections that will encourage exciting prospects.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Stick to what you know and do best and avoid getting into a debate you cannot win. You’ll do best if you explore avenues that interest you and spark your imagination. Dream big!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Take advantage when opportunity knocks. Be ready to wheel and deal and express your feelings to friends and relatives. The more you talk, the easier it will be to convince others to help you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be careful what you say to certain people. Someone will twist your words. Your emotions will get scrambled if you aren’t direct. Discipline will help you avoid being put in a risky position.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
$3 million bond set for two High Point man accused of robbing Winston-Salem sweepstakes business and killing a man in 2017.
Crime

$3 million bond set for two High Point man accused of robbing Winston-Salem sweepstakes business and killing a man in 2017.

Two High Point men accused of robbing a sweepstakes business in Winston-Salem in 2017 and killing a security guard, Albert Fitzhugh Haskins Jr., have had their bond set at $3 million. Attorneys for the two men argued that Forsyth County prosecutors have little evidence proving that they killed Haskins or was even there for the robbery and that there is another man who they say actually shot Haskins, a security guard, to death who has not been charged. Prosecutors said the two men have not been willing to identify the man who shot Haskins.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News