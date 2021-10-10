Horoscope: Sunday, Oct. 10

Your birthday Oct. 10: Take a walk on the wild side to find out what you are truly capable of doing. Explore and embrace what life has to offer. Spend time with people who excite you and motivate you to challenge your-self. It’s time to gather your experience, knowledge and enthusiasm, and shoot for the stars.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Make plans with someone you love to be around. Discussions will spark your imagination and encourage you to say what’s on your mind and make your feelings known.

Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Avoid change when uncertainty prevails. Talk to someone you trust to give you sound insight. Don’t limit your chance to advance by embedding yourself in someone’s plans.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Question anything that smells fishy. Do your due diligence and get to the bottom of any situation you face involving people who live or work with you. Emotional instability will surface.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look at every avenue carefully before you decide to make a move. Talk to experts, friends and family. Review all the information offered, and you will find the path that meets your needs.