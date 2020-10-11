Horoscope: Sunday, Oct 11

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Be creative with your money. Helping others is admirable, but don't let anyone take advantage of you or talk you into making a donation you cannot afford.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Think twice before you react to something. Mull over what's happened, and consider your motives and the part you played in what has transpired. Keep the peace, be positive and nurture a meaningful relationship before it's too late.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): An emotional incident will leave you questioning your domestic situation. Consider your options and look at the pros and cons. Be willing to compromise. Do something thoughtful for a loved one.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Find out where you stand with someone who has been sending you mixed signals. Be direct, ask questions and consider what you can do to make amends. Honesty is the best policy in uncertain times.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Make changes at home that will add to its comfort and convenience and bring you closer to the people you love most. A change of plans will turn out to be more fun than anticipated. Romance will enhance your life.