Horoscope: Sunday, Oct 11

Your birthday Oct. 11: Do your homework, look at every angle and make changes that will encourage you to save money. How you handle financial, contractual and medical issues will affect your quality of life. Make this a year of insight and prosperity.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Refuse to let your livelihood interfere with your personal life. Nurture your relationships with friends and family. Don't take the chance of losing someone you love due to neglect.
Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Don't let an emotional situation fester. Strive to come up with a plan that will please everyone. Concentrate on what and who is important to you. Romance is favored.
Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Go over important papers, review your financial situation and consider what you can do to make your life and home more comfortable. Take on a constructive challenge.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An emotional situation will mount if you cannot agree with someone close to you. Before you make a fuss or give someone the chance to complain, offer a solution that will help keep the peace and encourage cooperation.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): You'll face uncertainty. Before you make a move, find out what's involved and consider what's doable. Don't feel that you must agree to something that isn't in your best interest. Time is on your side.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Be creative with your money. Helping others is admirable, but don't let anyone take advantage of you or talk you into making a donation you cannot afford.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Think twice before you react to something. Mull over what's happened, and consider your motives and the part you played in what has transpired. Keep the peace, be positive and nurture a meaningful relationship before it's too late.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): An emotional incident will leave you questioning your domestic situation. Consider your options and look at the pros and cons. Be willing to compromise. Do something thoughtful for a loved one.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Find out where you stand with someone who has been sending you mixed signals. Be direct, ask questions and consider what you can do to make amends. Honesty is the best policy in uncertain times.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Make changes at home that will add to its comfort and convenience and bring you closer to the people you love most. A change of plans will turn out to be more fun than anticipated. Romance will enhance your life.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Emotions will be difficult to control. Before you lecture someone, consider the consequences. An unexpected change will take you by surprise. Don't start a fight that you aren't likely to win. Ulterior motives are apparent. Keep the peace.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Spend more time expanding your mind and interests. A chance to experience something out of the ordinary will encourage personal growth. Love and romance will lead to increased stability.
