Horoscope: Sunday, Oct. 17

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Progressive action will bring about change. Be sure it’s what you want before you start something you cannot reverse. Disclose your motives to avoid backlash. Romance is in the stars.

Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20): Put your creative energy to work for you. A project you want to pursue will perk you up and encourage you to contact someone who shares your interests. A reunion will help you put the past behind you.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Nurture essential relationships. The discussions you have will open your mind to various ideas and encourage you to make a change that offers financial opportunities.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): It’s OK to be different, but not OK to be disruptive or take chances with your money or your health. Do what’s right and best for everyone, and you’ll avoid problems that can affect your reputation.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): You’ve got this. Whatever you sign up for will benefit you one way or another. Don’t hesitate to indulge in something that offers experience and wisdom. What you learn will give you strength and determination.