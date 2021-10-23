Horoscope: Sunday, Oct. 24

Your birthday Oct. 24: Make decisions based on your needs, not your desires. Moderation will serve you well and help you gain perspective regarding what's important. Use your insight, imagination and unique mindset to guide you in a direction that offers solitude, peace of mind and enlightenment. Make personal growth a priority, and contentment and happiness will be yours.

Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Don't limit what you can achieve. Talk to a friend or relative to gain a different perspective on what's possible. Look beyond the present and follow the right path. Take charge of your life.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Work on your relationships. Start conversations that address emotional issues and likes and dislikes to ensure everyone is on the same page. Romance will enhance a meaningful relationship and bring both parties closer together.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Get the OK from anyone who will be affected by the choices or changes you make. Personal growth will be enlightening and will help you relate to people heading in a similar direction.