Horoscope: Sunday, Oct. 3

Your birthday Oct. 3: Speak up, do your best and be honest with yourself. Use your imagination to bring about change. Refuse to let others take control or stand in your way. Embrace life and make adjustments that will help you overcome challenges that affect productivity and the ability to reach your goal. You can surpass your expectations if you try.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Line up what you have planned for the day and follow that path. Don’t stop because someone takes a different route or doesn’t see things your way. Be true to yourself.

Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): You’ll require patience and an open mind when dealing with friends and relatives. Pressure tactics will work against you, but compliments and encouragement will help you convince others to consider the suggestions you offer. Romance is on the rise.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Remain calm, regardless of what others do. Pay attention to what’s important to you and offer an honest assessment of what you feel is taking place. An unnecessary change will hold you back. Make the most of what’s available.