Horoscope: Sunday, Oct. 31

Your birthday Oct. 31: Uncertainty will limit what you can accomplish. Rely on your intuition, and you will find the path that leads to self-improvement, satisfaction and purpose. Change is heading your way, and knowing what makes you happy will help you pick a path that allows you to use your attributes to make your mark and reach your personal and professional goals.

Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 23): Investigate what’s available to you. Ask questions and push for answers. Be secretive regarding your intentions until you have all the information you require to put your plan in motion.

Sagittarius (Nov. 24-Dec. 22): Draw on the experience you have gained over the years, not on secondhand information from an unknown source. Pay attention to detail and trust the facts.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Improvements geared toward comfort and convenience will encourage you to spend more time at home. A sufficient workspace will enable you to develop an idea and turn it into an opportunity.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Slow down and make sure you have enough resources available to finish what you start. It’s essential to have a well-thought-out plan in place if you want to avoid an expensive mistake.