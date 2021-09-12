Horoscope: Sunday, Sept. 12

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Negotiate with a budget in mind. Be frank about what you want and what you are willing to offer in return. Don’t be afraid to walk away from a bad deal. When one door closes, another will open.

Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20): Watch for inconsistency and mixed messages, and use the information you gather to your advantage. Don’t buy into someone’s pipe dream.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Look over your financial situation and talk to someone who can shed light on investment trends and areas of economic growth that you can effectively use your qualifications.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Listen to popular demands, and find a way to compromise. Be willing to do the legwork if it will help others come on board. Offering stability will help fence sitters see things your way.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Think matters through, and you’ll come up with a plan that will set your mind at ease and give you something to achieve.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): A couple of changes at home will make your life easier and your relationship with loved ones better. A little love will go a long way.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Get the facts before you challenge someone close to you. Keep an open mind, and you’ll realize you are as much to blame for something that happens as everyone else involved.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.