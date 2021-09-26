Horoscope: Sunday, Sept. 26

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Make home and family priorities. Spend more time and money improving your surroundings and making your place inviting and entertaining. Don’t get thrown by a change someone makes.

Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20): Emotions will surface if you get into a discussion with a friend or relative. Limit how much personal information you share to avoid being put in an awkward position. Concentrate on being your best.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Lead the way, and don’t look back. If you know what you want, nothing will stand in your way. Strive for perfection and use your intellect to dazzle those who can help you obtain your objective.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Be reluctant to share too much too soon. Make sure you have everything under control and are fully prepared to negotiate with anyone who tries to take ownership of something you have done by yourself.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Present what you have to offer. If you let someone stifle your plans, you will have regrets. Trust and believe in your ability to reach your destination on your own. Expand your mind.