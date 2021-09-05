Horoscope: Sunday, Sept. 5

Your birthday Sept. 5: Get ready to implement all the changes you want to make. Consider what needs updating, and then start the ball rolling. Get your facts straight and papers in order, and put a smile on your face as you head in a direction that will encourage you to explore what life has to offer. An open mind will lead to happiness.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Do some research, and you’ll find something that motivates you to improve your lifestyle. A change of heart will help you discover what you want to do next and give you the nerve to do it.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Socializing and exploring what life has to offer will set your imagination free to explore the possibilities ahead of you. Take responsibility for your happiness, and follow your heart.

Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Take responsibility for your life and what you are up against, and you’ll realize what’s required to turn things around. Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): You’ll have decisions to make and people to deal with who are challenging but worth your while. Don’t back down; if you want something, go after it wholeheartedly. It’s time to let go of the past.