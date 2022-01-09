Horton family tries to rebuild with community behind it

Walker said Thursday that it was “a little early” to make a final determination on the cause of the fire.

'I'm just kind of putting my head down'

As emotional as it was seeing the home the Hortons had lived in for nearly three years burn, the aftermath has been challenging in its own ways.

“I’m OK and I have to be,” Ron says. “They’re looking to me to lead. I’m just kind of putting my head down. I relate almost everything to football and it’s just about the grind to get to a better place. It’s my faith and other people’s faith. It’s so apparent.”

One of Ron and Christan’s biggest concerns is restoring “some sense of normalcy” for sons Tre and Mason. Tre, who had just made the basketball team at Kernersville Middle School, went back to classes Friday and “was a bit anxious,” Ron says.

Mason, who attends Piney Grove Elementary School, “knows, but it doesn’t really register to him what just happened,” Ron says. “Tre absolutely knows and I believe it’s affected him for sure. We’ve tried to process it with him a bit and just let him know it’s going to be OK and that we have people who are really supporting us and are in our corner.”