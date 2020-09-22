OKTOBERFEST: The 10th annual Kernersville Oktoberfest on the Town will happen this year, although it will look a little different. It will still be a chance to try out food and beverages and help support a community cause. To participate in the Körner’s Folly Foundation’s Kernersville Oktoberfest on the Town, buy a ticket voucher package that will be good Oct. 1-31 at select locations throughout Kernersville. They can be redeemed all at once or spaced out throughout the month. Proceeds help preserve Körner’s Folly for tours and educational programs. Voucher packages are $50 at kornersfolly.org/events/oktoberfestonthetown and include a T-shirt; a tour of Körner’s Folly; a select draft pour at The Brewer’s Kettle, Gypsy Road Brewing and Kernersville Brewing Company; a Jumbo Cupcake at Cake & All Things Yummy, a three-piece meal at One-Stop, a hot dog at Exxon Low Price Mart & Grill, 6-inch sub at Subway, $2 off a Sammy’s Sandwich from Lowes Foods, $10 off the Oktoberfest Special at The Prescott. Voucher books and T-shirts will be available for pick up at 413 S. Main St., Kernersville.