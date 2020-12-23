How dedication, poise and discipline have played a huge role in Coastal Carolina's historic season

"Our strength coach, now he's into truly his second year," Chadwell said. "He's had an opportunity to really train some guys and they understand how its going. I think that's part of it because all your strength training is to try to reduce injuries, and our players to their credit are understanding what it takes to try to stay healthy too, what you have to eat and what you have to do to try to play a long season."

This year, health has also meant avoiding coronavirus cases within the program, which the Chants were able to do for more than three months before it was forced to cancel the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game last week.

Chadwell said three cases within the program and the required quarantining of several players through contact tracing protocols left the Chants without players at a specific position group. Coastal hopes to regain the services of those players on Wednesday if further testing has returned negative.