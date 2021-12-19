How the Hurricanes’ culture, depth prepared them for COVID-induced NHL player shortage

When team owner Tom Dundon first introduced Brind’Amour as the team’s new coach in May 2018, he made his objective very clear:

“My philosophy is much more about culture and leadership and I felt like we had a sure thing,” Dundon said of Brind’Amour. “For sure, we had someone that does it the right way. If we’re going to change the culture here, we’ve got to have someone leading it. We know what he embodies in life is the culture we want for the team.”

Three seasons later, in May 2021, star forward Sebastian Aho — one of the Canes currently sidelined — gave us all an update:

“His impact for this organization, for the team, for the individuals, it’s huge the work he puts in,” Aho said in May. “The leadership, the whole culture is pretty much him. It’s been awesome having him as a coach for the past three years.”

And the new guys? They’re already seeing it, too.

“I think the culture we have in Carolina blends down into Chicago, and I think we bring that same work ethic that they do up here and try to have the same mentality, that way whenever someone’s number is called, they’re ready,” Drury said Thursday.