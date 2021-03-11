How to lower cholesterol with simple diet changes

“After nine months of enjoying this delicious and filling breakfast, I found myself in my doctor’s office for my annual physical, which included a complete blood count and comprehensive metabolic panel. The doctor himself called me to share the results of the lab report. Much to his delight and mine, he said, ‘Your cholesterol is 170, down from the previous year’s 217. A whopping 47 points. What have you been doing?’

“I told him of my experience to get my cholesterol under control. I share this to help any reader who may be struggling with his/her cholesterol. I know that diet choices for the remainder of the day weigh into this equation, but since it was such a game changer for me, it just might be helpful to others who are committed to making a positive change in their lab results. In addition to the drop in total cholesterol, my HDL-C was up and the LDL-C was lower.”