Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters@wsjournal.com. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
How to write us
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
'In the blink of an eye': A Wake Forest fan rationalizes Thursday's heartbreaking College World Series loss to LSU
"Great season, Deacs, and maybe next time, ESPN will remember which gold and black school you really are."
Greensboro tobacco manufacturer ITG Brands LLC filed its lawsuit Jan. 20 against the museum and its co-owner, Will Spencer, in Guilford Distri…
The Pride Winston-Salem Parade and Festival drew nearly 45,000 people to the city’s downtown area Saturday as a show of support for the local …
Johnathan Howard Hayes sent pictures of patients' genitals to wife, warrants say. Patient who survived attack said she was afraid of male nurs…
Winston-Salem has not had the best of luck with Cajun/Creole restaurants. The few we’ve had never seemed to stick around very long, and we hav…