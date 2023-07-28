Mother Annie Melia Davis Howard was born on Monday September 4th 1939 to the late Willie Davis, Sr. and Annie Bell Isaiah Davis. Mother Howard departed this life and transitioned to rest on Monday July 24, 2023. She was a long-standing member of the Morningside Manor Community. Mother Howard was a native of Florence County, SC and attended the Florence County Schools. She met and married Lee Samuel Howard, Sr. They were married for 67 years. To this union were seven children: Henrietta, Willette, Ralph, Lee Jr, Gloria, Sylvester and Christine. In 1959, the Howard Family moved to Winston-Salem, NC and Mother Howard became a member of Christ Temple Apostolic Church, later known as Christ Rescue Temple Apostolic Church. Mother Howard was employed in the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools in food service for 30 years. Mother Howard has served faithfully as General Mother of the United Churches of Jesus Christ Apostolic since 1981 (42 years). She continuously encouraged, advised, mentored, and served as spiritual adviser to the women of the organization. Mother Howard was strongly committed to helping to guide the spiritual lives of our youth of today. Throughout the UCJA, Mother Howard was known for her strong voice and her unending repertoire of songs. She was known for singing until the power of the Lord came down. She was famously known for giving chastisement with a smile. She has traveled to visit most of the states in the Eastern Seaboard, in her visits to various churches and assemblies of the UCJA. She visited local churches upon invitation and annually attended the Leadership Conference and the Secretarial Workshop. She also spoke annually in her official visit to the Winston-Salem area churches. Mother Howard loved people and the people loved her back. Her "tell it like it is" characteristic was always done in the spirit of discipline and love. Mother Howard delivered messages through her songs. Whatever the occasion, you're guaranteed that Mother Howard had a song to fit. Let the Record speak for Mother Annie Melia Davis Howard! In addition to her parents and husband, Mother Howard is preceded in death by daughters, Willette H. Howard and Christine Dessie Howard; grandson, Jarret Howard; brothers, Bishop UI McCall, Harry Lee McCall, Roosevelt King, Jack King Jr. and Leroy King; sisters, Hattie D. Williams, Aletha D Harrison, Ellamae Galloway and Joyce King. She leaves to cherish her memories sons: Ralph (Beverly) Howard of Indianapolis, IN, Lee Jr (Almeader) Howard of Charlotte, NC, Sylvester (Teresa) Howard of Welcome, NC; daughters, Henrietta Howard of Charlotte, NC and Gloria (Orvice) Robinson of Charlotte, NC; son-in-law: Thornton Howard, III; brothers, Bishop Willie Davis, Jr and Woodrow (Gail) Davis of Winston-Salem, NC; sisters, Melody Davis and Annie Belle Copper of Oakdale, CT; brother In law, Andrew Howard of Marlton, NJ; special niece, Patricia Jackson of Florence, SC; 18 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and dear friend/neighbors – Melvin and Chris Jones.