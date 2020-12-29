 Skip to main content
Howell Binkley, a Winston-Salem native, rose to the top of his field designing the lighting for Broadway musicals. 

Before Howell Binkley became a Tony Award-winning light designer, he was the Demon mascot for Reynolds High School and a student with a love for theater.

After graduating from Reynolds in 1974, the Winston-Salem native went on to work on 52 Broadway shows throughout his career.

Binkley — who also worked at the Little Theatre of Winston-Salem — won awards for his lighting design work in the musical "Hamilton" in 2016 and "Jersey Boys" in 2006.

Renowned for his innovative work, Binkley died in May at age 64 after a three-year battle with cancer.

