HPU's newest program: a dental school

HIGH POINT — High Point University intends to add a dental school to a long list of recent additions to its academic portfolio — and more programs could be coming.

The university announced Wednesday that it plans to launch the School of Dental Medicine and Oral Health in fall 2023 pending approval from two accrediting agencies.

“This is a new chapter ... in the life of High Point University,” President Nido Qubein said at an event announcing the new dental school. “But it is not the last chapter in the life of High Point University.”

High Point’s dental school will be only the third in the state and the first among private North Carolina universities. The state’s other two dental schools are at UNC-Chapel Hill and East Carolina University.

Qubein said he expects HPU’s dental school to open with 32 students and grow eventually to 180 students. Dental school typically takes four years to complete, and graduates earn a doctoral degree.

The school will be housed in a new campus building. High Point plans to build it on a parking lot adjacent to Congdon Hall, which is home to High Point’s health sciences and pharmacy schools and part of the university’s science- and tech-focused Innovation Corridor.