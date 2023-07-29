The plea deal in Hunter Biden's criminal case unraveled during a court hearing Wednesday after a federal judge raised concerns about the terms of the agreement.

Hunter Biden was charged last month with two misdemeanor crimes of failure to pay more than $100,000 in taxes from over $1.5 million in income in 2017 and 2018 and was expected to plead guilty Wednesday after he made an agreement with prosecutors.

U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika raised concerns about the specifics of the deal and her role in the proceedings. The plan also included an agreement on a separate gun charge — Biden has been accused of possessing a firearm in 2018 as a drug user.

FALSE CLAIMS: According to a court filing Tuesday, Rudy Giuliani conceded that he made public comments falsely claiming two Georgia election workers, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, committed ballot fraud during the 2020 presidential race .

TRUMP INVESTIGATION: Lawyers for Donald Trump met Thursday with members of special counsel Jack Smith's team ahead of a potential indictment over the former president's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to a person familiar with the matter.

CAPITOL RIOT: Georgia resident Bruno Joseph Cua, an 18-year-old high school student who on Jan. 6, 2021, stormed the U.S. Capitol, assaulted a police officer and sat in a Senate floor chair reserved for the vice president, was sentenced on Wednesday to one year in prison.