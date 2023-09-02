Hurricane Idalia slammed into Florida on Wednesday, splitting trees in half, ripping roofs off hotels and turning small cars into boats before sweeping into Georgia as a still-powerful storm that flooded roadways and sent residents running for higher ground. One death was reported. Idalia made landfall near Keaton Beach, Fla., at 7:45 a.m. as a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 125 mph. By Wednesday afternoon, it had weakened to a tropical storm with winds of 70 mph. Above, rescue workers with Tidewater Disaster Response wade through a tidal surge on Highway 358 while looking for people in need of help after the Steinhatchee River flooded on Wednesday in Steinhatchee, Fla.
HURRICANE IDALIA POUNDS FLORIDA, GEORGIA
