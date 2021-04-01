 Skip to main content
"I love being with my buddies and my family, but if it's time to work, it would bother me like crazy if somebody else was out there recruiting, for example, and I wasn't. It would bother me a great deal if somebody was watching tape and I wasn't. So, probably a little wacko."
Upon election to the Naismith Hall of Fame

