Icy roads likely in the Triad for Wednesday's morning commute. Schools shift to remote learning in Winston-Salem/Forsyth.

Freezing rain is likely in the Triad on Wednesday while snow and sleet will blanket the northwestern mountainous counties, forecasters say.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for central and western North Carolina, including Forsyth, Guilford, Davidson Davie, Surry, Stokes, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
The advisory is in effect from midnight Tuesday, Dec. 15 to noon Wednesday, the weather service said.
The weather service also has issued a winter-storm warning for Ashe, Alleghany and Watauga counties. The warning is in effect from midnight Tuesday to midnight Wednesday.
The freezing rain likely will arrive in Forsyth and Guilford counties late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, said Mike Strickler, a weather-service meteorologist in Raleigh.
Ice accumulation of a tenth of an inch — or possibly as much as two-tenths of an inch — is expected in the Triad, according to forecasts.
A layer of ice will cover vehicles, trees and metal railings, Strickler said.
Roads and highways will be slippery, especially on bridges and overpasses, Strickler said. Icy roads could effect drivers' morning travels.
"We are not expecting sheets of ice that are going to make things awful," Strickler said.
Slippery travel conditions are a particular danger on untreated roads, said David Houk, a senior meteorologist with Accuweather in State College, Pa.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will move to remote learning for all students Wednesday because of the winter weather and hazardous road conditions, said Chris Runge, a spokesman for the school district.
The winter storm likely will produce 1 to 3 inches of snow in Ashe, Alleghany and Watauga counties with one-tenth of an inch of ice, said Ken Kostura, a weather-service meteorologist in Blacksburg, Va. Higher elevations in those areas might receive up to 5 inches of snow, he said.
Gusty winds combined with light ice on trees could cause branches to snap, fall and create scattered power outages, the weather service said.
A complex low-pressure system Wednesday is bringing the snow, sleet and freezing rain to portions of the mid-Atlantic region, the weather service said. Temperatures will be at or below freezing early Wednesday morning because of cold air trapped against the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Warmer air will will move north over the cold air to produce the wintry mix, the weather service said.
"The storm will be pulling away Wednesday afternoon, slowly but surely," Houk said.
Road crews in Winston-Salem will begin apply salt to bridges and overpasses on city-maintained roads at 4 a.m. Wednesday, said Randy Britton, the city's senior community educator and a former assistant director of the city's transportation department.
"We don't anticipate the temperature getting below 31 degrees," Britton said. "We don't see the roads icing up."
State road crews pre-treated interstates, especially the bridges and overpasses, with brine to prepare for Wednesday's weather, said Mark Crook, a division staff maintenance engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation.
Crews are ready to apply salt to any state maintained highways and roads Wednesday morning in Forsyth, Stokes, Davie, Davidson and Rowan counties, Crook said.
Duke Energy Corp. has crews prepared to react to any power outages caused by the late fall storm in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina, said Jennifer Garber, a company spokeswoman.
"We don't expect widespread outages," Garber said.
