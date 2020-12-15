Icy roads likely in the Triad for Wednesday's morning commute. Schools shift to remote learning in Winston-Salem/Forsyth.

Slippery travel conditions are a particular danger on untreated roads, said David Houk, a senior meteorologist with Accuweather in State College, Pa.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will move to remote learning for all students Wednesday because of the winter weather and hazardous road conditions, said Chris Runge, a spokesman for the school district.

The winter storm likely will produce 1 to 3 inches of snow in Ashe, Alleghany and Watauga counties with one-tenth of an inch of ice, said Ken Kostura, a weather-service meteorologist in Blacksburg, Va. Higher elevations in those areas might receive up to 5 inches of snow, he said.

Gusty winds combined with light ice on trees could cause branches to snap, fall and create scattered power outages, the weather service said.

A complex low-pressure system Wednesday is bringing the snow, sleet and freezing rain to portions of the mid-Atlantic region, the weather service said. Temperatures will be at or below freezing early Wednesday morning because of cold air trapped against the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Warmer air will will move north over the cold air to produce the wintry mix, the weather service said.

"The storm will be pulling away Wednesday afternoon, slowly but surely," Houk said.