‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ reexamines the Bill Clinton sex scandal through the eyes of its women

Clinton (Clive Owen) is an afterthought.

“It’s an act of social justice in the way that it makes us reevaluate a moment in history and how we could have been better as a culture and a society,” Ashford told The News. “This specific impeachment is actually sort of the catalyst for where we are today; it was the seed that planted the tree of political tribalism and ‘my team, your team.’”

In “Impeachment,” we see the tribes at work: Susan Carpenter-McMillan (Judith Light), who became a national celebrity as a victims advocate on the back of Jones’ headlines; Ann Coulter (Cobie Smulders) and George Conway (George Salazar), Republican players with their targets set at taking down a president; Matt Drudge (Billy Eichner) sees the scandal as a chance to make a name for himself.

At times, it almost feels like a game to see how many names writer Sarah Burgess can sneak into the script, including when a fictionalized Jake Tapper hits on Monica at a D.C. bar.

But it’s all real.