Impeachment vote becomes defining moment for GOP senator

A quirky, quiet politician known for his dry sense of humor, his distaste for wearing socks and for driving a 1970s-era convertible Volkswagen plastered with bumper stickers, Burr has served in Congress for almost three decades. A former Wake Forest football player and lawn equipment salesman, he was elected to the House during the Republican wave of 1994 and became close friends with Rep. John Boehner, R-Ohio, before Boehner became speaker.

First elected to the Senate in 2004, Burr said after his 2016 reelection that his third term would be his last —- a preemptive retirement from politics that proved consequential.

After Trump's victory, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., wrestled with how to respond to allegations of Russia's interference in the election. With Burr not seeking another term, he was an ideal candidate to lead the politically explosive investigation.

Empowered as committee chairman, Burr gradually became a quiet check on Trump's powers during the three-year investigation. He worked closely the top Democrat on the committee, Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, as they sifted through highly classified information, some of it about Trump and his associates.

Burr kept up the partnership even as Republicans turned sharply against the investigation and followed Trump's lead in labeling it all a "hoax."