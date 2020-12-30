In a year punctuated by tragedy and hardship ...

... Winston-Salem was touched by the deaths of pioneers and leaders, including longtime council member Vivian Burke and former state representative Larry Womble.

But while these deaths are a loss to the community in a year harder than most, their legacies will continue to have an impact.

From civic leaders to Broadway professionals, these 21 individuals were advocates who spent their lives fighting for justice and reform. They’re trailblazers who defied the odds to become what they were always told they couldn’t be. They’re champions of justice fighting for those without a voice. They’re pioneers in science, law, medicine, art, education and more.

Their contributions have helped forge the identity of the community that we call home.