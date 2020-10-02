In big states, tiny counties, Trump attacking voting rules

Says McDonald, the Trump campaign spokesperson: "County board members need guidance on how to proceed in the wake of these unelected Democrats' attempt to radically rewrite the law 40 days out from Election Day."

On Thursday, the state Board of Elections, which has a Democratic majority, told counties to halt using the new cure method pending the outcome of court hearings this week and next.

Regardless of the outcome of the litigation, voting rights specialists were stunned at the Trump campaign's step.

"What we're talking about is an effort to deliberately place these barriers in front of people. And many may be discouraged from trying to cure, or making it impossible for them to cure, a deficiency," said Irving Joyner, a law professor at North Carolina Central University who's not involved in the case.

North Carolina is not the only state that has seen upheavals to its election procedures even as ballots are being filled out. Many of the more than 200 lawsuits filed over voting issues are still lingering, an enormous question mark over the election as more and more states start early voting.