In their words

About this section
This section is dedicated to the Class of 2021, which endured more challenges during their final three semesters of high school than most of us could imagine, missing many milestones along the way. Yet they persevered and have graduated. As they enter their next chapter, we invited class leaders to share a letter to their peers.
Some of these letters, from class presidents and student leaders, have been condensed to fit the available space. Find more letters from the Class of 2021, plus graduation photo galleries and the full versions of these letters at journalnow.com.