Investigation clears 2 cops in death of Black man. 2 others — including one who worked in Winston-Salem — face murder charges.

Tacoma police Officers Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins, who are white, have pleaded not guilty to murder. Burbank is a former Winston-Salem police officer. Burbank was employed with the Winston-Salem Police Department from Jan. 23, 2011 until his resignation on Nov. 30, 2015, according to Kira Boyd, a WSPD spokeswoman.

Officer Timothy Rankine, who is Asian, has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter in the case.

Burbank and Collins reported that the encounter happened after they saw Ellis trying to get into occupied cars at a stoplight. Ellis was on his way back from a convenience store.

The officers said Ellis punched the window of their cruiser and attacked them as they got out, according to statements from other officers cited in the charging documents.

But two witnesses have said the police attacked. An officer in the passenger side of a patrol car slammed his door into Ellis, knocking him down, and started beating him, they said.

No charges were filed against Ford and Farinas.