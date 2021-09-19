It took a while, but the Tar Heels finally played like the team they said they’d be

If it weren’t for a Sam Howell interception in the end zone that engendered what amounted to a 17-point swing late in the first half, UNC’s offense would have been all but unstoppable. The Tar Heels gave Howell time to pick out receivers deep downfield and opened holes for the running backs and did just about everything they didn’t do against Virginia Tech.

They got results. The Tar Heels had a 300-yard passer (Howell), a 200-yard receiver (Josh Downs) and two 100-yard rushers (Ty Chandler and Howell), and they needed all of that against Virginia, which was feeling pretty good about itself after wins over William & Mary and Illinois but suffered an outbreak of reality like most of the rest of the ACC on Saturday.

“Night game, UNC, the big dogs apparently — yeah, a big game, a lot of hype around the game,” Armstrong said. “It did slip. It would have been a great win for our team, heading home 3-0, beating a ranked team. A lot of momentum could have been gained.”

The flip side was true; a loss would have been absolutely catastrophic for UNC. There was no way back from 0-2 in the Coastal Division for the Tar Heels, but that’s not an issue now. And the way things are going for everyone else, North Carolina’s position isn’t quite as dire as it might have looked after that dismal evening in Blacksburg.