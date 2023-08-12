The European climate monitoring organization made it official on Tuesday: July 2023 was Earth's hottest month on record by a wide margin.

July's global average temperature of 62.51 degrees Fahrenheit was six-tenths of a degree higher than the previous record set in 2019, Copernicus Climate Change Service announced Tuesday. Normally global temperature records are broken by hundredths or a tenth of a degree, so this margin is unusual.

Also on Tuesday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced that the U.S. is now at a record 15 weather disasters that caused at least $1 billion in damage this year. It's the most mega-disasters through the first seven months of a year.

INFLATION: The federal government said Thursday that overall consumer prices rose 3.2% from a year earlier. That was up from a 3% annual rise in June, which was the lowest rate in more than two years. The latest figure remained far below last year's peak of 9.1%, though still above the Fed's 2% inflation target.

GHOST GUNS: The Supreme Court on Tuesday voted 5-4 to reinstate a regulation aimed at reining in the proliferation of ghost guns, firearms without serial numbers that have been turning up at crime scenes across the nation in increasing numbers.

BANKRUPTCY: Trucking company Yellow Corp. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last Sunday after years of financial struggles and growing debt, marking a significant shift for the U.S. transportation industry and shippers nationwide.