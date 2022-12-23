J. Keith Jones: Confederate soldiers should be commemorated

Politicians, historians and modern audiences have the luxury of second guessing why past wars were fought. The young men living in the countries involved, at the time, did not. They had two basic choices: turn their backs on their families and communities, flee their homelands or go to war. War memorials are erected for one primary reason: to recognize those who sacrificed the one thing that cannot be replaced, their lives. Modern wars have improved abilities to collect, identify and return the dead home, but wars of the past presented the reality that most of the dead were buried in faraway places, often unidentified, and many times in mass graves. These memorials allow families and descendants a place of remembrance, in lieu of an actual grave site.

Vietnam was an unpopular war and its soldiers were treated terribly. Most today have managed to separate any negative feelings about government motives behind the wars in the Middle East from their appreciation of our soldiers. Now, some of these same people apply the same unjust reasoning to dishonor soldiers of past wars. One should never conflate the governments’ motives and causes of the American Civil War with reasons individual soldiers chose to fight. Some felt they were fighting for a high-minded cause, some simply fought to protect their homes from invasion, but all of them fought because they believed they had no choice. As with those in the flag-draped coffins we’ve seen over the last two decades, the Confederate dead were sons, husbands, fathers, brothers and neighbors to those living in Forsyth County of their day.

Despite their grief, the survivors chose to not focus on vengeance. Instead, they rebuilt their homeland, bound up the wounds and reunited a divided country. In their twilight years, they wished to commemorate their dead.

Veterans and survivors in both the South and North took part, and many who lived outside their native regions participated in commemorating their former enemies.

Today, many wish to use the dead to divide our country. In this spirit, the city of Winston-Salem fabricated a loophole to violate the Monuments Protection Law and removed the memorial financed and placed in honor of the dead by their generation, as other generations did for other wars.

Court systems apply very strict standards for denying standing to heritage organizations, while using lax standards on opposing organizations, such as with monuments cases in Gaston and Chatham counties. It is important to note that the N.C. Supreme Court decision is larger than war memorials to Confederate military, as this law is designed to protect soldiers from all American conflicts. Some label Confederate soldiers as traitors for having stood against the U.S. government. The same logic may be applied to the warriors of the Native American tribes who fought for their homes against the U.S. Army and even those who participated in the civil rights movement, often violating the laws of their day in the interest of conscience. Making value judgments of past individuals is simple but misguided. Comprehending the decisions of others requires a full understanding of all existing conditions. The adage of walking a mile in someone else’s shoes absolutely applies; doing otherwise is negligent.

Those who love America should understand that it was constructed as a quilt or great tapestry. All parts, regions and movements represent virtual squares in the building of its whole. Cutting parts leads to an unraveling of the aggregate. The southern states represent nearly half of all military enlistments and this dishonoring of its role in our collective history likely plays a role in the U.S. Army’s having missed recruitment goals by 25% recently. How can it be expected that young Southerners will enter service for a country that dishonors the sacrifice of their ancestors?

One should never believe that reasons for secession and the individual choices of Forsyth Countians to step up and serve are one and the same. Forsyth County’s war dead deserve to be commemorated, including those who served North Carolina in the Confederate military.