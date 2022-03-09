"Jagged Little Pill," Dec. 6-11 Mar 9, 2022 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Elizabeth Stanley and Heather Lang in a scene from "Jagged Little Pill." MATTHEW MURPHY, PROVIDED This musical about a perfectly imperfect American family is based on Alanis Morissette's music. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Season 2 Broadway shows at Tanger Center 39 min ago