James Renick, former N.C. A&T State University chancellor, dies at 72

Renick moved to Pensacola, Fla., where he worked at a community mental health center and taught social work classes at the University of West Florida. That's where he met his wife, Peggy, who was a student there. He also earned his doctorate in government and public administration from Florida State University.

He left West Florida after six years to become an associate professor of public administration at the University of South Florida in Tampa. During his eight years there Renick moved into the administrative ranks. In 1989, he became associate provost and program director at George Mason University in northern Virginia. He was promoted to vice provost for academic initiatives and external affairs two years later.

In 1993, Renick was named chancellor of University of Michigan-Dearborn, a state university near Detroit. The university system president at the time called Renick "a young, bright and energetic leader."

After six years in Michigan, Renick came to Greensboro in the summer of 1999 to replace Edward Fort, who had stepped down as A&T's chancellor after nearly two decades. Renick called A&T the fulfillment of a lifelong dream to lead an historically Black institution.