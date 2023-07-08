Do you remember long car rides as a kid, crossing the mesmerizing landscape?

The great American road trip occupies a special place in our national psyche and feels almost like a civic duty. Every generation wants the next to be able to “see the country” as part of its coming of age.

Nowadays, we also worry about what all that driving does to the environment. We want to show our kids the grandeur of America, but we don’t want to keep paying crazy gas prices or continue damaging the climate.

It’s a real tension for those who try to be good stewards both of our national traditions and the natural beauty underlying many of those traditions.

Because my husband goes most places on foot, our family only needs one car, but our beloved hybrid Civic is nearing its 20th birthday.

As our kids get bigger, it’s time to choose our next car. It’s an important decision, and we want to do our part for the climate. I’ve been doing some research, and we’ve decided we’ll be going electric.

Here are some questions I’ve grappled with, along with my best attempts to answer them.

Is charging convenient?

Yes!

With at least 50 EV models boasting a battery range of more than 250 miles, we are quickly approaching the demise of “range anxiety.” For long drives away from home, various mobile apps can help you locate convenient chargers, which are getting faster and more ubiquitous. Day to day, if you can’t charge at home, Winston-Salem has 198 publicly available chargers, with more in the works. For those who can charge at home, say goodbye to gas stations. Just plug in at night, and every morning you have a full battery.

Are EVs affordable?

Definitely.

Pricey Teslas still dominate U.S. EV sales, but there are dozens of available models from other companies. Some new EVs cost less than $30,000 off the lot. Also, federal tax credits knock $7,500 off the price ($4,000 for used EVs) on models that meet certain American-made criteria. Even better, all EVs save you money on maintenance and fuel. EVs don’t need oil changes, brake pads or timing belts. It’s also way cheaper to drive a mile on electrons than gasoline. Many EV drivers are saving $1,000 a year on fuel.

Is driving an EV actually cleaner?

Absolutely.

Utilities around the country still produce a hefty percentage of our electricity by burning fossil fuels, but that is changing. By law, Duke Energy must reduce its carbon emissions 70% by 2030 and be carbon neutral by 2050. As the power grid cleans up, so do EVs. They also have a big efficiency advantage over gas cars, mostly because of all the unused heat that internal combustion engines produce. Put your hand on a gas car’s engine block right after driving and you’ll be headed for the hospital. EVs put much more of their energy directly into turning your wheels, so there’s less waste heat and no radiator.

Isn’t mining battery materials bad for the environment?

It’s clearly better than the alternative.

EV batteries require a variety of metals like lithium and cobalt. Most of the mining and processing currently happens in places that have weaker environmental standards than the U.S. and where human rights abuses can be horrifying. There is a lot of work to do in order to both clean up and secure the battery supply chain as it grows.

We can help decrease the need for batteries by driving fewer miles in smaller cars. Meanwhile, we have to remember that, even as battery production soars, the associated mining will do far less damage than the coal and oil exploitation we’ve seen for the past 150 years. This includes contamination of water and soil, but also air pollution from continually burning fossil fuels. Humanity suffers 6.5 million premature deaths every year due to contaminated air. By contrast, as we build up massive supplies of batteries over the coming decades, we will be able to recycle old batteries into new ones. That means metal mining can fall off drastically. But if we stick with gas cars, there is no end in sight of all the oil rigs, spills and air pollution.

With careful planning and vigilance, we can manage this transition with poise. So let’s keep showing our kids how beautiful this country is, but do it in a way that makes sense for our lives, our budgets and our planet. Let’s go electric!