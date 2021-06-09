 Skip to main content
JaVon Siddle, Atkins High
JaVon Siddle, Atkins High

JaVon Siddle of Atkins High School.jpg

Siddle

Congratulations, my fellow Camels.

We have done it. Our K-12 experience is over. Through four presidents, two high school principals and one pandemic, we have made it to the end of this journey.

This class is proof that good things happen to those that wait. Graduation is right around the corner, and we are fortunate enough to have the opportunity to walk the stage, turn our tassels and get our diplomas. We truly have a right to celebrate.

I won’t pretend that all students at Atkins are the closest of friends. We are different in many ways. Everyone has their groups and interests.

Despite our contrast of visions and opinions, we all respect and have a love for one another. It sounds cliché, but I truly believe that our differences are what unifies us as Camels.

No matter what your plans are after graduating, I hope you will use your experience at Atkins as a measuring stick to see how much you’ve progressed in life. I also hope that Atkins will always be a home of memories in your heart.

I wish the class of 2021 the best of luck in your future endeavors. Our futures are bright, and we will do extraordinary things. We are superlative. Go Camels!

JaVon Siddle, Atkins High School

