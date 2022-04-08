Tags
Former jail nurse indicted for involuntary manslaughter in Neville's death.
Several readers have asked about Talitha Vickers, a news anchor at WXII, who has not been on the air in a while.
Human remains were found in the car, which authorities believe Dedrick Bernard Smith, 26, was driving when he went missing.
Former Rural Hall Town Manager Megan Garner is now facing an alienation of affection lawsuit from the ex-wife of the town's former fire chief.
This is the city's 12th homicide in 2022.
The rivalry game to end all rivalry games ended a career.
The four men convicted of murdering Chris Paul’s grandfather, Nathaniel Jones, in 2002 are innocent and should be exonerated, an attorney for one of the men said in a motion filed last month in Forsyth Superior Court.
Wake Forest University School of Medicine said Thursday it is reviewing a social media post by a student who described a patient's inflammatory comments on gender identity.
President signs bill tightening restrictions on synthetic nicotine products
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office on Monday announced multiple drug charges against two men who fled from Winston-Salem police on Friday and…
