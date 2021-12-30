Jerry Gilmore III was known not only as the owner of a funeral home, but also for the genuine care and compassion he showed to all he encountered.

After earning his degree in mortuary science in 1966, Gilmore followed in his father’s footsteps to assume ownership of Gilmore Memorial Funeral Service.

A graduate of the former Atkins High School on Cameron Avenue, Gilmore was also a football star who was named all-conference center and linebacker by the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County High School Sports Hall of Fame.

Gilmore also served as board chairman of state and national funeral directors’ associations and was invested in the local community with humanitarian projects.

A father and grandfather, he died in August at age 75. After his unexpected death, a third-generation of Gilmores has carried on the funeral home.