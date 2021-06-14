Jim Broome-Blanchard sat on the stone wall of the park’s entrance off Clover Street, still in disbelief.

“I never in my wildest dreams thought I would be caught up in something like this,” Broome-Blanchard said.

A bit earlier, the tennis coach led a couple of children through a lesson when he heard a round of shots. He thought nothing of the noise due to the construction going on at Wiley Middle School.

“Suddenly I heard a second ring of shots fire. Next thing I knew, police cars were everywhere,” Broome-Blanchard said. “And by that time, I saw people running.”

Broome-Blanchard ushered the children to their mother, who was walking nearby, then ran toward the creek and hid with several other people who were in the park. After a while, he said, a police officer told those hiding to get to safety.

As the group started to leave, Broome-Blanchard said a round of shots clipped the tree line that shrouded the creek. The officer escorted the group out on the other side of the park near the football field, he said.