Jim Broome-Blanchard sat on the stone wall of the park’s entrance off Clover Street, still in disbelief.
“I never in my wildest dreams thought I would be caught up in something like this,” Broome-Blanchard said.
A bit earlier, the tennis coach led a couple of children through a lesson when he heard a round of shots. He thought nothing of the noise due to the construction going on at Wiley Middle School.
“Suddenly I heard a second ring of shots fire. Next thing I knew, police cars were everywhere,” Broome-Blanchard said. “And by that time, I saw people running.”
Broome-Blanchard ushered the children to their mother, who was walking nearby, then ran toward the creek and hid with several other people who were in the park. After a while, he said, a police officer told those hiding to get to safety.
As the group started to leave, Broome-Blanchard said a round of shots clipped the tree line that shrouded the creek. The officer escorted the group out on the other side of the park near the football field, he said.
“I guess I stayed pretty calm at first, but then once we got to where the cops escorted us it kind of hit me as to what really happened," Broome-Blanchard said. "By us hiding where we were, and bullets hitting the leaves, it kind of shakes me up.”
Broome-Blanchard is the head tennis pro at the Hanes Park tennis facility, working with the Forsyth Tennis Academy.
The academy decided to move all its lessons to Tanglewood Park for the remainder of the week, he said.
He said he's concerned with the number of shootings in the city.
“My question (is) what is it going to take?” Broome-Blanchard said.
