From his work revitalizing downtown to starting an aviation and aeronautics summer camp, Jim Shaw was a fixture in the city.

Since the founding of the Jim Shaw Aviation Center Education Academy at Smith Reynolds Airport in 2010, Shaw raised thousands of dollars each year to keep fees low for campers and give local students hands-on aviation experience.

Among his many accolades, Shaw became the first Black person to own a B.F. Goodrich franchise in the Southeast. The city also named the intersection of Liberty and 25th streets "Jim Shaw Boulevard" for a year in 2007 in honor of his work developing the Liberty Street corridor.

"I think Jim will be remembered as a man who had a huge heart and who loved this city," Mayor Allen Joines said at the time of Shaw’s November death.

VIDEO: Jim Shaw at Tom Davis Aviation Career Education Academy in 2013