John Shelton was known for his dedication and precision as a paramedic, serving as the emergency services director for Surry County for 35 years.

Throughout the course of his career, he saved 140 lives, according to his obituary.

Shelton was inspired to become at EMT at age 23 after his father had a heart attack and survived.

Shelton — who had been working at his father’s business, J.Q. Shelton Auto Parts and Sales in Mount Airy — enrolled at Surry Community College to take EMT classes and graduated in 1977.

He was among the first to join the county’s newly formed emergency services agency and started as a shift supervisor. In 1986, he took over as emergency services director and also served as the county's chief medical examiner.

Shelton, a father and grandfather, died in January at age 67. The autopsy report recorded suicide as his manner of death.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255.