JournalNow.com football: Coaches' clipboard

Q: This week you face West Forsyth, which is the only other team that’s unbeaten in the CPC after just two weeks of the league schedule. What does that say about the Central Piedmont?

A: That’s the CPC. Every week the players understand and the coaches understand that you have to bring your best game. If not, you’re going to be one of those teams that are no longer undefeated in the conference. We understand that it’s going to be a tall task on Friday, but that’s a testament to how tough the CPC is.

Q: What do see when you watch the Titans?

A: They’re huge, huge up front on both sides of the ball. … When you’re thinking of big you think slow, but that’s not the case with this West Forsyth bunch. They’re big and they’re athletic, so as an offensive guy you’re scratching your head and asking: What are we going to do to try to move the ball and get first downs? On the defensive side, it’s one of those things where we just can’t let them wear us down with that size and those guys leaning on you the entire game.

Q: What do your Bobcats have to do Friday night to come home with a win?