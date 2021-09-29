JournalNow.com football: Coaches' clipboard

It's only the third week of football games in the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference, but there are only two teams left without a loss in the league. They meet Friday night when Glenn (2-0, 3-1) travels to Clemmons to take on West Forsyth (1-0, 3-1).
Glenn coach Antwon Stevenson and West Forsyth coach Adrian Snow broke down the matchup and their teams with the Winston-Salem Journal's Joe Sirera and here are the highlights (for the full video interviews, go to JournalNow.com):
ANTWON STEVENSON, Glenn
Q: You’re 2-0 in the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference after an impressive 33-7 win at Reagan. What did you learn about your team in that game?
A: We had some fortunate breaks. I’m pretty sure Josh (McGee) would say his (Reagan) team had some misfortunes in that game, but the kids just played hard. The defense flew around. The kicking game was great. Offensively, we didn’t turn the ball over, and that was key.
Q: How is your offense coming along without senior quarterback Camden Coleman (shoulder injury), who hasn’t played since the game at Charlotte Chambers on Sept. 3?
A: It’s a testament to our offensive line. Our offensive line coach (Quincy McKinney) does a great job with those guys. They’re just a gritty bunch. (With Coleman out) we understand it’s the next man up. Chaney (Fitzgerald) did a great job back there. Tyson (Worthy) did a great job back there, as well. Going into the (Reagan) game we knew we were going to run the ball and just throw it enough for them to respect it. … Everyone who had the ball in their hands ran hard.
Q: This week you face West Forsyth, which is the only other team that’s unbeaten in the CPC after just two weeks of the league schedule. What does that say about the Central Piedmont?
A: That’s the CPC. Every week the players understand and the coaches understand that you have to bring your best game. If not, you’re going to be one of those teams that are no longer undefeated in the conference. We understand that it’s going to be a tall task on Friday, but that’s a testament to how tough the CPC is.
Q: What do see when you watch the Titans?
A: They’re huge, huge up front on both sides of the ball. … When you’re thinking of big you think slow, but that’s not the case with this West Forsyth bunch. They’re big and they’re athletic, so as an offensive guy you’re scratching your head and asking: What are we going to do to try to move the ball and get first downs? On the defensive side, it’s one of those things where we just can’t let them wear us down with that size and those guys leaning on you the entire game.
Q: What do your Bobcats have to do Friday night to come home with a win?
A: We have to not turn the ball over, that’s the biggest thing. And flip the field in the kicking game. Those two things are going to be huge, but at the end of the day we have to make sure we get 11 hats to the football and take care of the ball on the offensive side.
ADRIAN SNOW, West Forsyth
Q: Your Titans didn’t play last Friday night because of COVID-19 issues with Parkland. How did your team handle the off week?
A: It was status quo. We basically just kept working, kept doing what we do. We dealt with some crazy weather during that week, too, with some thunderstorms and whatnot, but we navigated all those, did the best we could and tried to get better.
Q: What’s working for your team and what has to improve?
A: We’ve run the ball really well offensively and played good defense. We’re trying to improve on throwing the ball. I know everybody likes to give Coach Snow a hard time that he doesn’t want to throw it, but I tell people all the time, “I don’t want to throw it. I want to catch it.” It’s kind of like me going fishing. I don’t like fishing. I like catching. We’ve worked really hard to try to be better there. … Defensively, we’ve played pretty well most of the year.
Q: After two weeks of the conference schedule, you’re one of just two teams that are unbeaten in the league and you’re facing the other one in Glenn. What does that say about the CPC and how important is this game to your team?
A: Every league game is important, but this conference is awesome. We’ve got great players, great coaches … great programs. … I don’t think there’s a deeper league in the state than our league. … It makes it fun every week. Our kids know who we’re playing and the understand that, but that’s the cool thing about our league that every week it’s like that and you’d better be ready to play.
Q: Glenn won the conference in the spring. What do you see when you watch the Bobcats this fall?
A: They’ve got some talented kids who play extremely hard. … They keep you up late at night knowing what they can do offensively and the skillset they have, and they have a really good plan of what they’re trying to do. ... Defensively, man, they’ve got some dudes that fly around. They’re ultra-aggressive and they get after you.
Q: What do your Titans have to do to get the victory Friday night?
A: It’s going to sound trivial, but you’ve got to take care of the ball and limit mistakes the best you can. … Defensively, it’s more of a situation where you have to limit big plays. They have extreme big-play capabilities, kids who when they get it in their hands they can take it to the house. … We’d love to have zero big plays – anything 20 yards plus – but we know that’s probably not going to happen. We want to make them drive the football.
