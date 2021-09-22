 Skip to main content
JournalNow.com football: Coaches' clipboard

GlennEast (copy)

Glenn football coach Antwon Stevenson's Bobcats travel to Pfafftown on Friday night to take on Reagan in a Central Piedmont 4-A Conference game.

Conference play is in full swing for Triad high school football teams, and one of Friday night's best matchups is the Central Piedmont 4-A game between No. 3-ranked Glenn (1-0, 2-1) and No. 2 Reagan (1-0, 2-2) in Pfafftown.

Glenn coach Antwon Stevenson and Reagan coach Josh McGee broke down the matchup and their teams with JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera:

ANTWON STEVENSON, Glenn

WATCH NOW: Glenn football coach Antwon Stevenson previews the Reagan game

JOSH McGEE, Reagan

WATCH NOW: Reagan football coach Josh McGee previews the Glenn game
Reagan East Forsyth football (copy)

Reagan football coach Josh McGee and his Raiders take on Glenn in a Central Piedmont 4-A Conference game Friday night in Pfafftown.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

FRIDAY NIGHT'S GAMES

All kickoffs 7:30 unless noted.

JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10

No. 1 West Forsyth (1-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 3-1) at Parkland (0-1, 1-3)

No. 3 Glenn (1-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-1) at No. 2 Reagan (1-0, 2-2)

No. 5 East Forsyth (0-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 3-1) at No. 4 Davie County (1-0, 4-0)

No. 9 Reynolds (0-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 1-3) at No. 6 Mount Tabor (0-1, 2-2)

ALSO PLAYING

Bishop McGuinness (0-1 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-3) at Carver (1-0, 3-2), 7 p.m.

Dudley (1-0 Mid-State 3-A, 3-1) at Atkins (1-0, 1-2)

Walkertown (0-0 Mid-State 2-A, 2-2) at West Stokes (0-1, 2-1)

Winston-Salem Prep (0-0 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 0-3) at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (0-0, 1-1), 7 p.m.

POSTPONED

No. 10 North Forsyth (1-0 Mid-State 2-A, 2-2) at Reidsville (0-0, 3-0), COVID-19, Sept. 28

OFF

No. 7 Oak Grove (0-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 3-1)

No. 8 North Davidson (0-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 1-3)

