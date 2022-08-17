JournalNow.com Football: Coaches' Clipboard

North Davidson coach Brian Flynn and Reagan coach Josh McGee welcome back some impressive talent from teams that participated in the NCHSAA football playoffs last season. They’ll start the year a day earlier than planned when the Black Knights and the Raiders meet Thursday night in Pfafftown in a game moved up because of Friday’s weather forecast.

Both coaches spoke with the Journal's Joe Sirera about their teams and the matchup. Here are the highlights:

JOSH McGEE, Reagan

Q: You’re coming off a season where you finished atop the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference. What did your team learn from last season and how do you build on that success?

A: The first thing we learned was that you can win games at a high level by being extremely physical. The physicality we played with last year was something that helped us finish first in this league and really showed our guys the importance of the weight room and playing a physical brand of ball. That’s kind of been a focus for us in the offseason, continuing to be as strong and as physically tough as possible and playing with a chip on our shoulder each week.

Q: You lost some key players on offense to graduation, most notably quarterback Kam Hill, running back Jon Gullette and wide receivers V.J. Wilkins and Montrell Jones. How do you replace their production?

A: You don’t replace a Jon Gullette. The things that Jon Gullette did … I went back in the offseason and you watch the tape and re-evaluate and he did some things where you kind of just shake your head because you don’t see it every day. You look for the next group of guys to step up and become leaders and understand their role. Those guys – V.J. Wilkins, Montrell Jones – had a role and played their role extremely well. Kam Hill was a great leader and ran our offense understanding his role. With each team there’s new roles and new expectations. Getting some of these guys to understand their role and not try to do too much will be key for us.

Q: You do have one of the top offensive lines in the Triad if not the state coming back. How important is that group to your Raiders’ success?

A: We’ve got some guys that we think are not your average high school linemen on both sides of the ball and we want to play to those strengths. That’s what gives us the best chance to win each week.

Q: You have an awful lot of talent returning on the defensive side of the ball, led by Duke commit Semaj Turner. What can you tell us about that group?

A: Defense kind of sets the tone. I’ve been a quarterback and an offensive guy my entire life, and the older I get the more I realize the importance of playing really good defense. Semaj is one of the best football players in the state of North Carolina. He’s a tremendous leader. Guys follow him. He can physically dominate a game by himself sometimes. … You go across our defensive front and there are really good players everywhere. … Our nickel, Jeremiah Bailey, is back. The secondary guys, Landan Callahan and Jalill Rogers, are two of the best corners that our league has to offer. Zion Fant is there in our secondary. ... We have a lot of experience and a lot of guys who’ve played in big-time ballgames.

Q: You open with a North Davidson team that has a lot of talent back on offense and reached the third round of the Class 3-A playoffs last season. What do you see as you prepare to face the Black Knights?

A: They’ve got a really good running back (Xavion Hayes). I’ve told our kids for three weeks now he may be the best back we see all year. … He caused us a lot of problems last year. At 6-1, 200 pounds at the high school level, that’s a tough tackle. We have to be really good tacklers. Their offensive line is solid. They’ve got a quarterback who’s back who’s played a lot of high school football. They’ve got wide receivers who are long … We have to be really good against the pass and the run.

BRIAN FLYNN, North Davidson

Q: Your Black Knights reached the third round of the Class 3-A West playoffs last season. Have you been able to maintain the momentum from that run?

A: I think so. We had a great offseason in the winter months in the weight room. That’s the most important time leading into the summer. We’ve got a tremendous, tremendous senior class and we’re loaded with numbers, and not only numbers but some really good kids and really good leaders who’ve helped out with that.

Q: You had a number of players who were key contributors on that team as juniors and are back this season, particularly at the skill positions. What can you tell us about some of those guys?

A: We’ve almost got too much back when you think about all of them being gone, but we’ll worry about that later. Getting Gavin (Hill) back, that was big. Him being able to reclass because he missed his whole junior year (while battling cancer), not only athletics as a two-sport athlete but as a student as well. Our workhorse, Xavion Hayes, getting him back at running back, he knows the workload he’s going to get and wants it. … Then at wide receiver we’ve got everybody back. … During this camp it’s been a different approach because it’s such a veteran group. They’ve been doing this forever. It’s been a lot of fun to watch.

Q: You lost All-Area linebacker Tanner Jordan and some other seniors on defense. How do things look on that side of the ball?

A: It’s been a lot different out there, but (replacing graduated seniors is) just what you do year in and year out as a coach. We’ve got a ton of talent on that side of the football. We are just unproven, young, green … whatever adjective you want to put into it. It’s going to be a process, especially with the gantlet of a non-conference schedule that we have. … We are excited about the guys on that side of the football, we just have to get experience.

Q: How do you prepare your young defense to face that Reagan offensive line?

A: You turn on the film and that’s an FCS-sized line. There’s the old saying: If you’re big on film, you’re big. These guys are huge. … We didn’t sugarcoat anything. We told our guys this is going to be by far the best offensive line you’ll see all year. … We have to be able to do some things defensively to help us out. We’re going to have to move around a lot. If we stay still so to speak, it’s going to be a long night.

Q: What else do you see as you prepare for the Raiders?

A: Coach McGee does a fantastic job. Year in year out they’re going to be solid and well-coached in every facet of the game. ... Some people might think they were more explosive last year. That’s up for debate, but the kind of team they have this year, especially offensively, is a lot scarier than it was last year.