JournalNow.com Football: Opposing players to watch Friday night

A beast on the defensive line for the Golden Lions, Hopper is committed to Appalachian State. A different body type at 6-feet-1, 280 pounds than Shelby's North Carolina commit, 6-4, 205 edge rusher Malaki Hamrick, Hopper is just as effective. The No. 56 defensive tackle in the country and No. 10 player in the state, according to 247Sports' composite rankings, Hopper has 29 tackles for losses and 10 sacks. He's also blocked three punts this season, so Reidsville needs to be aware of where he is on special teams in their Class 2-A West semifinal.

J.T. SMITH, junior, RB, Cornelius Hough

A transfer from NCISAA power Charlotte Providence Day, Smith has made an immediate impact this year, rushing for 547 yards and 12 touchdowns and catching 24 passes for 342 yards and two TDs. Junior QB Tad Hudson, who has committed to North Carolina, may be the headliner for the Huskies' offense, but Smith's versatility makes the Hough offense hum. That's why he already has scholarship offers from multiple Power 5 schools, including Boston College, Minnesota, Missouri, Penn State and Wisconsin, and why East Forsyth will have to account for him in the passing and running games Friday night.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

