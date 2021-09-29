JournalNow.com football scouting reports: Week 7

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.
NO. 3 GLENN (2-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 3-1) at NO. 2 WEST FORSYTH (1-0, 3-1), 7 p.m., WTOB-980/96.7
The essentials: The only unbeaten teams remaining in the brutal Central Piedmont 4-A meet with first place on the line. Glenn's defense is its calling card with senior QB Camden Coleman still on the mend after a shoulder injury, but the Bobcats did run the ball effectively last week in a 33-7 win at Reagan. That will be a challenge against a typically big, physical West Forsyth defense. The Titans' offense leans on a ground game that features RBs Jevante Long and Mack David and QB Chris Van Kleeck and is looking to get its aerial attack going. This figures to be a low-scoring contest decided by turnovers and special teams.
NO. 4 DAVIE COUNTY (1-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 4-0) at NO. 5 REAGAN (1-1, 2-3), 7 p.m.
The essentials: Davie County's offense, led by QB Alex Summers and RB Tate Carney, is prolific (48.6 ppg), but a defense that is giving up nearly 36 points per game won't cut it in the Central Piedmont 4-A. The War Eagles have to find a way to get some stops if they're going to beat a Reagan team that can move the ball on the ground or through the air. The Raiders' problem last week in a loss to Glenn was turnovers, and that's an area they have to clean up if they don't want to lose a shootout with Davie. This is a must-win game for both teams if they want to grab one of the CPC's two automatic playoff berths.
REIDSVILLE (1-0 Mid-State 2-A, 4-0) at WALKERTOWN (1-0, 3-2), WMYV-48
The essentials: Reidsville and Walkertown are new conference foes after the latest NCHSAA realignment, and this game will be a good measuring stick for the Wolfpack. The Rams haven't lost a conference game since 2011 (to Burlington Cummings in overtime) and have won four of the last five Class 2-A state title. Reidsville is young at a number of positions, but still figures to have too much speed and depth for Walkertown. The Wolfpack's 40-6 loss to Ledford on Aug. 27 doesn't bode well in this matchup.
ALSO PLAYING
Asheboro (0-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 1-4) at No. 7 Oak Grove (0-0, 3-1)
Montgomery Central (0-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 0-4) at No. 8 North Davidson (0-0, 1-3)
No. 9 North Forsyth (1-0 Mid-State 2-A, 2-2) at Andrews (0-1, 1-3)
No. 10 Carver (2-0 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 4-2) at Community School of Davidson (2-0, 3-2), 7 p.m.
Atkins (1-1 Mid-State 3-A, 1-3) at Southern Guilford (1-1, 2-3)
Parkland (0-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 1-3) at Reynolds (0-2, 1-4), 7 p.m.
West Stokes (0-2 Mid-State 2-A, 2-2) at Morehead (0-1, 1-4)
Winston-Salem Prep (0-1 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 0-4) at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (0-1, 3-1), 7 p.m.
POSTPONED
No. 6 Mount Tabor (1-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 3-2) at No. 1 East Forsyth (1-1, 4-1), TBA, COVID-19
OFF
Bishop McGuinness (0-2 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-4)
