JournalNow.com Football Top 10 Poll: Week 5

East Forsyth continues to be a unanimous choice as the No. 1 team in the JournalNow.com Football Top 10 Poll.
Marquee games this week are: No. 4 Reagan at No. 1 East Forsyth, No. 5 Mount Tabor at No. 2 West Forsyth and No. 6 Davie County at No. 9 Reynolds.
The poll is compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches:
1. EAST FORSYTH
Record: 3-0
Last week: 1
Friday: No. 4 Reagan
2. WEST FORSYTH
Record: 2-1
Last week: 4
Friday: No. 5 Mount Tabor
3. GLENN
Record: 1-1
Last week: 2
Friday: Parkland
4. REAGAN
Record: 1-2
Last week: 3
Friday: At No. 1 East Forsyth
5. MOUNT TABOR
Record: 2-1
Last week: 5
Friday: At No. 2 West Forsyth
6. DAVIE COUNTY
Record: 3-0
Last week: 7
Next: At No. 9 Reynolds
7. OAK GROVE
Record: 2-1
Last week: 6
Friday: At West Stanly
8. NORTH DAVIDSON
Record: 1-2
Last week: 8
Friday: At Asheville
9. REYNOLDS
Record: 1-2
Last week: 8
Friday: No. 6 Davie County
10. WALKERTOWN
Record: 2-2
Last week: NR
Next: At West Stokes, Sept. 24
DROPPED OUT
Carver
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received)
Parkland (1-2), Bishop McGuinness (1-2), North Forsyth (1-2), Carver (2-2)
The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at JournalNow.com.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.